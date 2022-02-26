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Operating in the Spirit Realm Part 14: Keeping the Faith
Resurrection Life of Jesus
Resurrection Life of Jesus
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10 views • February 26, 2022

God wants a Christian presence during the reign of the Antichrist because He is not going to allow the Satan to go about unopposed. Jesus came to destroy the works of the Devil and the Church of Jesus reminds the Devil and his followers that they will never win.

We are called to hold up the banner of Christ and His victory at the cross but that doesn’t mean you have to wait until the coming of the Antichrist to activate your spiritual weapons. The purpose of this series is to mentally prepare you to face the antichrist regime and damage it with your spiritual weapons. The apostle Paul was a warrior for Christ.

Nothing could stop him once he was saved and baptized in the Holy Spirit. That means if you live during the reign of the Antichrist, it is because God has selected you to live during this time period and be a soldier for Him. If you understand this truth and start to think in the supernatural, you will be a shining light in a dark world! Remember, it’s not so important how you begin your life after salvation, but how you finish it!

Sermon Outline:  https://eaec.org/sermons/2014/RLJ-1443.pdf

RLJ-1443 -- MAY 11, 2014

Operating in the Spirit Realm Part 14: Keeping the Faith

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