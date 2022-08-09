Shanghai Cooperation Organization and Prophecy

A Gentile organization known as the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) recently met. Statements were made about trade connectivity and risks associated with using the U.S.A. dollar for international payments. The SCO currently comprises eight Member States (China, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Pakistan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan), four Observer States interested in acceding to full membership (Afghanistan, Belarus, Iran, and Mongolia) and six “Dialogue Partners” (Armenia, Azerbaijan, Cambodia, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Turkey). In 2021, the decision was made to start the accession process of Iran to the SCO as a full member, and Egypt, Qatar as well as Saudi Arabia became dialogue partners. Some of the objectives are consistent with the BRICS group of nations (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa), which according for former Brazilian President Lula, was formed to bypass the U.S.A. dollar. Are there military aspects associated with the SCO nations? What about China's One Belt, One Road' project? What about biblical prophecies involving "Gentiles," "kings of the east," "people from the north," kings "from the ends of the earth," and Armageddon? What will happen to the USA, UK, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, nations in the Middle East, and Europe? Is there bad news before the good news of the Kingdom of God? Steve Dupuie interviews Dr. Thiel about these matters.





A written article of related interest is available titled "The News: SCO partnership for peace and prosperity; COGwriter: Dumping the USA dollar and Armageddon" URL: https://www.cogwriter.com/news/prophecy/the-news-sco-partnership-for-peace-and-prosperity-cogwriter-dumping-the-usa-dollar-and-armageddon/