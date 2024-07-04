Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - June 27, 2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Episode 2312 - Why are traffic tickets dramatically rising in Florida? -How can AI cameras and using AI systems cause serious problems. -Will transgenders be able to compete in bodybuilding competitions? -How many people regret getting the Covid shot and think it has caused a lot of deaths? -Are B vitamins and other vitamins helping people that have Parkinson’s disease? -What country are using and making bioweapons? -What supplements are good for the liver? -What is going on with the housing market? -Have animals been getting mRNA shots? -Does intermittent fasting outperforms diabetes drugs? -How can someone say they are American when they are pretty much all anti-American traditions? -Is the EPA allowing highly toxic weedkillers on food crops? High energy must listen humorous show!