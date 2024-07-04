BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - June 27, 2024
Jotatay2K4
Jotatay2K4
26 views • 10 months ago

Episode 2312 - Why are traffic tickets dramatically rising in Florida? -How can AI cameras and using AI systems cause serious problems. -Will transgenders be able to compete in bodybuilding competitions? -How many people regret getting the Covid shot and think it has caused a lot of deaths? -Are B vitamins and other vitamins helping people that have Parkinson’s disease? -What country are using and making bioweapons? -What supplements are good for the liver? -What is going on with the housing market? -Have animals been getting mRNA shots? -Does intermittent fasting outperforms diabetes drugs? -How can someone say they are American when they are pretty much all anti-American traditions? -Is the EPA allowing highly toxic weedkillers on food crops? High energy must listen humorous show!

Keywords
healthcurrent eventsnutritionpoliticsgodjesuskabbalah
