Israeli military on Lebanese-Palestinian border is an easy target for Hezbollah
Published 19 hours ago

Israeli military on Lebanese-Palestinian border is an easy target for attacks by Hezbollah forces every day. The latest, anti-tank missiles targeted infantry forces belonging to Israeli army in “Natoa” settlement near “Biranit” barracks in Upper Galilee. Also, attacking Israeli army logistics troops at the guard post in "Doviv" settlement. A number of logistics vehicles caught fire.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY

hezbollahisraeli militarylebanese-israel border

