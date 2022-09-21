Chris Voss | Never Split The Difference | Liberty Station Ep 128

Get a crash course on the most effective and sought after negotiation tactics for emergency situations and every day life with Bryce Eddy and our guest, Chris Voss. This is a great conversation about Chris' book, Never Split The Difference, and his upcoming documentary, Tactical Empathy, which is premiering at the Beverly Hilton on Sept. 26th. You don't want to miss this episode.

