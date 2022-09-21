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Chris Voss | Never Split The Difference | Liberty Station Ep 128
Liberty Station
Liberty Station
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Get a crash course on the most effective and sought after negotiation tactics for emergency situations and every day life with Bryce Eddy and our guest, Chris Voss. This is a great conversation about Chris' book, Never Split The Difference, and his upcoming documentary, Tactical Empathy, which is premiering at the Beverly Hilton on Sept. 26th. You don't want to miss this episode.

To get a FREE info kit on diversifying and protecting your savings with precious metals in a TAX-SHELTERED account text LIBERTY to 989898.

Use discount code LIBERTY @ https://www.goodranchers.com/ to receive $30 off your purchase PLUS FREE Express Shipping.

Visit https://www.devotedcapital.com/ or dial 805-372-0821 to learn more about value-based investing with Devoted Capital today!

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