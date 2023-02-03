© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Copyright © Doug Addison.
Posted as past of HKP: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/love-never-never-fails/
Prophet Doug Addison says, "I have a very encouraging and strategic Prophetic Word for the month of February and beyond.
In this episode of Spirit Connection, I share keys to bring you into alignment with what The LORD is doing to shift us into this new season."