The Origin Story of Jesus Part 21: God Has Emotions Too

The Godhead wants to create and develop things, take pleasure in humanity, and bless us in all things. The Hebrews failed to understand that God can experience emotions it is possible to trigger a negative response if He is provoked.

Jesus was furious with the Israelites incessant doubt and unbelief, idolatry, and persistent rebellion. This is why the Son of God told Moses that He no longer wanted to accompany the Hebrews into the Promised Land, an angel would do it instead. Moses interceded and Jesus was moved by his determination and relented.

Many Christians are just as spiritually dense as the Hebrews in the wilderness. Mankind was created in the image of God. This includes a spectrum of positive and negative emotions. God is an omnipotent, omniscient and omnipresent being with emotions. It is therefore prudent to walk circumspectly so that you don't provoke Him.

Sermon Outline: https://www.eaec.org/sermons/2021/RLJ-1809.pdf

MAY 23, 2021 RLJ-1809

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