ATKOG Advancing the KInghdom of God, part 1 : The Curse and the Glory of the Garden...It was not Adam who...

satan is the father of all lies. And his first, greatest and most destructive lie was told in and from the Garden. It was not Adam who fell, but Eve. And if it were not enough to have been deceived, but then to become a deceiver and to deceive her husband Adam.God has a creative order, a divine order, and through our believing a lie about what took place in the Garden, much has been lost. There is healing and deliverance coming for those who will advance in and with the Kingdom of God and as the Bride of Christ...available for the Curse from the garden. The original sin and curse.