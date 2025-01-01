The Lost Book of Enki Tablet II

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This is from Zecharia Sitchin's "The Lost Book of Enki"
Alalu goes to Earth in a nuclear armed spacecraft
He sets his course to KI, the seventh planet (Earth)
Why he expects to find gold on Earth
The solar-system’s cosmogony; Tiamat’s water and gold
Nibiru's appearance from outer space
The Celestial Battle and Tiamat’s breakup
Earth, half of Tiamat, inherits her waters and gold
Kingu, Tiamat’s main satellite, becomes the Moon of Earth
Nibiru is destined to forever orbit the Sun
Alalu’s arrival and landing on Earth
Alalu discovers gold. He now holds the fate of Nibiru in his hand
The "hammered bracelet" is the asteroid field. I used the asteroid field from Star Fox 64 to illustrate that. The Gundams are a good example of Alalu's nuclear armed spacecraft. I used a movie called "Battlefield Earth" to showcase the Anunnaki. That movie is about a more advanced race that comes to Earth looking for gold.
