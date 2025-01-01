BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Lost Book of Enki Tablet II
Angelino
Angelino
28 views • 4 months ago

This is from Zecharia Sitchin's "The Lost Book of Enki"


Alalu goes to Earth in a nuclear armed spacecraft

He sets his course to KI, the seventh planet (Earth)

Why he expects to find gold on Earth

The solar-system’s cosmogony; Tiamat’s water and gold

Nibiru's appearance from outer space

The Celestial Battle and Tiamat’s breakup

Earth, half of Tiamat, inherits her waters and gold

Kingu, Tiamat’s main satellite, becomes the Moon of Earth

Nibiru is destined to forever orbit the Sun

Alalu’s arrival and landing on Earth

Alalu discovers gold. He now holds the fate of Nibiru in his hand


The "hammered bracelet" is the asteroid field. I used the asteroid field from Star Fox 64 to illustrate that. The Gundams are a good example of Alalu's nuclear armed spacecraft. I used a movie called "Battlefield Earth" to showcase the Anunnaki. That movie is about a more advanced race that comes to Earth looking for gold.


If you like my videos you can support me at https://cash.app/$AngelinoRangel


