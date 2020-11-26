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Servizio "BAMBINI SCOMPARSI, che fine hanno fatto?!"
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29 views • November 26, 2020
Articolo del 14 - 6 - 2020 da parte della redazione di MesbetTV.
CENSURATO da youtube con accusa di "cyberbullismo", il video profeticamente annuncia gli arresti per pedofilia che si sono puntualmente verificati nei mesi successivi, e ne traccia una possibile spiegazione in chiave internazionale.
Per seguire le dirette: twitch.tv/MesbetTV
Per vedere i nostri video non censurati da quello schifo di youtube: https://www.youtube.com/c/mesbettv
Per eventuali domande o collaborazioni: [email protected]
hashtag per trovarci sui social: #followtheblackcat
CENSURATO da youtube con accusa di "cyberbullismo", il video profeticamente annuncia gli arresti per pedofilia che si sono puntualmente verificati nei mesi successivi, e ne traccia una possibile spiegazione in chiave internazionale.
Per seguire le dirette: twitch.tv/MesbetTV
Per vedere i nostri video non censurati da quello schifo di youtube: https://www.youtube.com/c/mesbettv
Per eventuali domande o collaborazioni: [email protected]
hashtag per trovarci sui social: #followtheblackcat
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