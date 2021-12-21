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Pedo Joe Biden just like Trump: Get 'Tested' Take the 'Wax' ALSO your Children..[21.12.2021]
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31 views • December 21, 2021
'BUILD BACK BETTER' = UN & WEF Agenda 2030, you own nothing have no privacy and you will be happy...
President Joe Biden unveiled new actions his administration is taking to combat the Omicron coronavirus variant, including a ramp-up of testing and more federal aid to help administer vaccines. Watch his remarks.
Original title: President Biden unveils new steps to fight Omicron coronavirus variant
42 views Dec 21, 2021
CBS News - 4.04M subscribers
https://youtu.be/JB2CicowY_c
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8p1vwvWtl6T73JiExfWs1g
President Joe Biden unveiled new actions his administration is taking to combat the Omicron coronavirus variant, including a ramp-up of testing and more federal aid to help administer vaccines. Watch his remarks.
Original title: President Biden unveils new steps to fight Omicron coronavirus variant
42 views Dec 21, 2021
CBS News - 4.04M subscribers
https://youtu.be/JB2CicowY_c
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8p1vwvWtl6T73JiExfWs1g
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