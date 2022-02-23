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¿Es necesario vacunar a los niños? Hablamos con el Dr. Sergio Mejía
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1314 views • February 23, 2022
Tras el plan de inoculación mundial por el SARS COV 2, muchos son los padres que han empezado a dudar del plan de vacunación infantil.
La doula y asesora de porteo y lactancia María Tomé, comparte con el Dr. Sergio Mejía Viana todas las dudas que se han puesto sobre la mesa.
Porque siempre hay otra opción
flippityflop.es
La doula y asesora de porteo y lactancia María Tomé, comparte con el Dr. Sergio Mejía Viana todas las dudas que se han puesto sobre la mesa.
Porque siempre hay otra opción
flippityflop.es
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