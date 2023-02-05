Create New Account
#28 Who Created Existence
The Last Rosicrucian
Published 19 days ago

This is the 28th of 114 OAK Advantages for Self-Empowerment, Love and Prosperity. It is influenced, but not identical to the 114 Neo-Tech Advantages. This series seeks out and identifies the Neo-Cheaters or value destroyers within our society.

ascension spirituality self-empowerment

