Ep. 724 – Trump’s Secretary Of Education Makes Shocking Statement About Fed Ed

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We start in our nation’s capital, where Betsy DeVos, the former Secretary of the DOE under Trump, once again has people talking, after she made a shocking statement about Fed Ed and the Department of Education.
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