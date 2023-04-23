https://gettr.com/post/p2f4nl8c2c8
Miles Guo said in 2017, "CCP will send 57 spies to the US in total, and they will work in the Bank of China New York branch, the Chinese embassy, and in their various consulates."
郭文贵先生在2017年说："中国共产党将向美国派遣57名间谍，他们将在纽约的中国银行分行、中国大使馆和各领事馆工作。
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang #nfsc #mosenglish #BillRobinson
