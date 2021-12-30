Prince Andrew Accuser's Epstein Settlement to be Unsealed by Jan 3rd

Prince Andrew accuser's Epstein settlement to be unsealed



Senior U.S. District Judge Loretta Preska, who is presiding over Dershowitz’s case, and Lewis Kaplan, who is presiding over the prince’s, ordered the release of the 2009 civil deal on Wednesday, scheduling the document’s public release for Jan. 3, 2022.



Prince Andrew and Giuffre will face off in federal court on Jan. 4, 2022, one day later.



Giuffre’s civil complaint alleging that accused sex-trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell turned her into Epstein’s “sex slave” helped spark the 60-year-old Brit’s criminal prosecution. The lawsuits against Dershowitz and Prince Andrew sprung from allegations that first became public during the litigation with Maxwell.



The lawsuit against Prince Andrew accuses him of sexually assaulting Giuffre in three locations: Epstein’s New York mansion and private island in the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as in Maxwell’s London home. The latter locale is where the prince was pictured with his arm around Giuffre’s waist.



Andrew, who strongly denies the allegations, has not been charged with any crimes. Former U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman of the Southern District of New York, however, said the prince has not cooperated with their investigation in a strongly worded statement in June 2020. A month later, Berman’s successor, then-Acting U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss, emphasized her prosecutors “would welcome” the prince’s help.