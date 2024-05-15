Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
🎸Blinken having a jolly good ol' time in a Kiev Bar Playing Guitar, while the AFU is getting Crushed nearly along the whole Front Line
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1027 Subscribers
53 views
Published a day ago

I haven't seen a more cynical thing than Blinken having a good ol' jolly time in a Kiev bar, while the AFU is getting crushed nearly along the whole front line in a while. This is just morbid.

@BazaFromOlga


Cynthia... 'Rockin' in the free World', Neil Young song.

adding found after:

We urgently need 7 PATRIOT batteries, 2 of which were needed yesterday — Kuleba

Blinken and Kuleba hold a late press conference in Kiev, after a night of pizza and nightclubs.




Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket