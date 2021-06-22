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FULL SHOW: Members Of Congress Call For Fauci To Be Jailed As His Involvement With COVID Is Exposed
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200 views • June 22, 2021
Owen Shroyer continues to expose the lies of the Democrat Party and the mainstream media. Most of America has realized by now that if a Democrat, liberal or members of the mainstream media are talking, they are lying. More members of the local affiliates of network news are going to Project Veritas to expose their lies. Noor Bin Ladin joins the transmission to discuss this as well and how free speech is under attack in the west. Owen also opens up the phone lines for a wide variety of topics.
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