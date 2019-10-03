Vanessa Beeley Interview - Hala Systems, Human Trafficking & The Militarization Of “Humanitarianism”

Joining me today is Vanessa Beeley, one of the few remaining journalists who still regularly puts herself in harm's way in order to get to the truth that is so often suppressed. She just recently returned from Syria and has some incredible insights into what is taking place in Idlib, and how the guise of "humanitarianism" is being used by the West to in fact carry out the exact opposite.Vanessa Beeley's Links:IN-SHADOW: A Modern Odyseey - Animated Short Film:Get a TLAV "Question Everything" T-Shirt or Sticker at:Try The SuperChat Alternative Where YouTube Does Not Get A Cut:Like What You See? Help Us Stay People Funded:Or try our new BitBacker page to contribute regularly with cryptocurrency:Bitcoin Donations: 3HybuDuvH4x5uJHemgc7EW4ms2nz3F8GahEthereum Donations: 0x5e68B8984d9D8167dAf890588a7037Ae6Cc87d4bLitecoin Donations: MX3T2kYvzfD4mNS4VNSyXFgY4abhUJC5ffBitcoin Cash Donations: qqsef23980qu5nlk2dj7s7ezwedl4fmy2gl2mxp9dpWhat to help create change? Join us on Discord and share your ideas:Check out our TLAV Radio Station, WKUP "The Shift"www.wkup.liveSubscribe on iTunes:Support The Last American Vagabond by Subscribing here:* * *Source Material:The White Helmets, Hala Systems and the Grotesque Militarization of “Humanitarianism” in Syria#VanessaBeeley #HalaSystems #Syria"Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use."