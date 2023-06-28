The Apostasy and the Man of Sin

What 'apostasy' is Paul describing? When will it happen? What does this mean for us? show notes: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1F5mvv2CaBNU3_WgDu9_--lgJbfGxgGY3/view?usp=share_link YouTube interview on Prophecy Watchers Channel: Mondo Gonzales and J.B. Hixson; “The Antichrist and the End Times”: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iokr45yH5-Q (Go to 34 minute mark.) https://www.thoughtco.com/hendiadys-figure-of-speech-1690925 2 Thessalonians 2 video: https://youtu.be/lg1952bYgNo To order the jump/thumb drive with my videos, timelines, etc: Kenneth Sara PO Box 157 Waynesboro, Tn., 38485 Email: [email protected] Backup Email: [email protected] If you live in the USA, send Ken $5.00 (per drive) using either US mail, or Paypal, Venmo, or CashApp. If you live overseas, contact Ken directly about prices as shipping costs vary from country to country. NEW!!! Timeline Excel Spreadsheet (PDF): https://drive.google.com/file/d/1FI0XiztnAkq8X3He5Kv7s1ZrC6APHgSQ/view?usp=share_link Highly Recommended video series! "Days of Noah" playlist: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lqQxO4_7x7o&list=PLTxyhlH52QW-p8cqIH5RsL9L2q70Qy_dA&index=1&t=1s (Show notes are only included on my YouTube channel.) Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/Jake985j Odysee: https://odysee.com/@BrendaWeltner:6?view=home Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/brendaweltner Bit Chute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/I9FZJtxaF7T0/ One page timeline (PRINT IT OUT!): End of Days Timeline: https://drive.google.com/file/d/10S19V8WuzC4NvokW5s4x8GzU-xE8Fj9O/view?usp=share_link

