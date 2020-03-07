Spirit Level Album Interludes

Our new flat-Earth themed chill-hop album "Spirit Level," is about to drop and in the coming days will be available on iTunes, Spotify, Pandora, Amazon, and all major services, free to watch/listen on LBRY, BitChute, Soundclick and Soundcloud, but unfortunately not available on YouTube since they have already banned and given me supposed "hate-speech" strikes on several songs. Since I cannot post the entire album on YouTube, the following is a compilation of several informational interludes interspersed throughout the album. Be sure to subscribe to my LBRY, BitChute, and other alternative channels (links at EricDubay.com) to find exclusive content including 30+ banned from YouTube videos, and the full free album coming out in just a few days.To learn more about our flat, motionless Earth, please visit: