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Spirit Level Album Interludes
Eric Dubay
Eric Dubay
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14 views • March 07, 2020
Our new flat-Earth themed chill-hop album "Spirit Level," is about to drop and in the coming days will be available on iTunes, Spotify, Pandora, Amazon, and all major services, free to watch/listen on LBRY, BitChute, Soundclick and Soundcloud, but unfortunately not available on YouTube since they have already banned and given me supposed "hate-speech" strikes on several songs. Since I cannot post the entire album on YouTube, the following is a compilation of several informational interludes interspersed throughout the album. Be sure to subscribe to my LBRY, BitChute, and other alternative channels (links at EricDubay.com) to find exclusive content including 30+ banned from YouTube videos, and the full free album coming out in just a few days.

To learn more about our flat, motionless Earth, please visit:
http://www.EricDubay.com
http://www.AtlanteanConspiracy.com
http://www.IFERS.123.st
Keywords
sciencespaceflat earthmusiccosmologyinformationalternativeastronomylearnaboutteachalternate
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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