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COVID-19(84): SECRET FACILITIES FOR “UNCOOPERATIVE”, MASKING 19 MONTH OLD BABY & NEW LOCKDOWN RULES!
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129 views • September 10, 2020
Press For Truth

pressfortruth


SUPPORT ➜ https://pressfortruth.ca/donate/
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In Quebec you can be detained and sent off to a secret coronavirus isolation facility even if you’re not sick! In Calgary you can be kicked off of a flight for attempting but failing to mask your children aged 3 and 19 months! In British Columbia despite this “pandemic” being comparable to the common flu, BC health officials are closing down bars and restaurants again which will clearly have a devastating effect on their lives and the economy. Meanwhile Sweden is in a position to declare a victory over the coronavirus and they didn’t lockdown anything with no mandatory mask mandates as well. In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth breaks down the latest COVID-19(84) news while also providing practical solutions for how you can avoid coming into any similar situations your self moving forward!

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Sources:

https://www.zerohedge.com/medical/quebec-city-says-it-will-isolate-uncooperative-citizens-secret-corona-facility

https://calgaryherald.com/news/local-news/abuse-harassment-and-outright-disrespect-family-forced-off-westjet-flight-for-not-masking-their-19-month-old

https://globalnews.ca/video/7323319/dr-bonnie-henry-orders-bars-nightclubs-and-banquet-halls-to-shut-down-again/

https://globalnews.ca/news/7322698/covid-19-bc-nightclubs-banquet-halls-ordered-closed-again/

https://www.reuters.com/article/us-health-coronavirus-sweden-strategy/positive-covid-tests-in-no-lockdown-sweden-hit-lowest-rate-since-pandemic-began-idUSKBN25Z2TM?utm_source=reddit.com

https://www.zerohedge.com/medical/sweden-close-victory-over-coronavirus-never-had-lockdown-or-mask-mandate

https://twitter.com/DanDicksPFT/status/1300985708337790978/photo/1

https://theweek.com/speedreads/936551/more-than-half-households-4-largest-cities-struggled-financially-during-pandemic-poll-shows

I’M EXEMPT FROM WEARING A MASK BECAUSE I IDENTIFY AS A TWO YEAR OLD…I’M NOT JOKING!!!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/NMOXYpv3xJ6j/

https://pressfortruth.ca/donate/

Stay Up To Date With Dan Dicks of Press For Truth HERE ➜ https://pressfortruth.ca/press-for-truth-banned-on-youtube/

SUBSCRIBE:
BITCHUTE ➜ https://www.bitchute.com/pressfortruth/
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FLOTE ➜ https://flote.app/DanDicksPFT
DLIVE ➜ https://dlive.tv/PressForTruth
HIVE ➜ https://hive.blog/@pressfortruth
MINDS ➜ https://www.minds.com/pressfortruth

SUPPORT:
PATREON ➜ https://www.patreon.com/PressForTruth
SUBSCRIBESTAR ➜ https://www.subscribestar.com/pressfortruth
DONATE via Paypal ➜ https://www.paypal.me/PressforTruth
GoGetFunding ➜ https://goget.fund/2UBhENH
Or you can send an e-transfer to [email protected]

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PARLER ➜ https://parler.com/profile/DanDicksPFT/posts
INSTAGRAM ➜ http://instagram.com/dandickspft
TWITTER ➜ http://twitter.com/#!/DanDicksPFT
https://twitter.com/PressForTruth
STEEMIT ➜ https://steemit.com/@pressfortruth
DTUBE ➜ https://d.tube/#!/c/pressfortruth
GAB ➜ https://gab.ai/PressForTruth
POCKETNET➜ https://tinyurl.com/yyju6yg8
Keywords
maskinsanitycanadaairlinelockdownsweedencovid-19press for truth19 month old
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