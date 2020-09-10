COVID-19(84): SECRET FACILITIES FOR “UNCOOPERATIVE”, MASKING 19 MONTH OLD BABY & NEW LOCKDOWN RULES!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
pressfortruth
SUPPORT ➜ https://pressfortruth.ca/donate/
PATREON ➜ https://www.patreon.com/PressForTruth
SUBSCRIBESTAR ➜ https://www.subscribestar.com/pressfortruth
In Quebec you can be detained and sent off to a secret coronavirus isolation facility even if you’re not sick! In Calgary you can be kicked off of a flight for attempting but failing to mask your children aged 3 and 19 months! In British Columbia despite this “pandemic” being comparable to the common flu, BC health officials are closing down bars and restaurants again which will clearly have a devastating effect on their lives and the economy. Meanwhile Sweden is in a position to declare a victory over the coronavirus and they didn’t lockdown anything with no mandatory mask mandates as well. In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth breaks down the latest COVID-19(84) news while also providing practical solutions for how you can avoid coming into any similar situations your self moving forward!
GET YOUR PFT PRIVACY PROTECTOR HERE:
https://pressfortruth.ca/pftprivacyprotector/
Sources:
https://www.zerohedge.com/medical/quebec-city-says-it-will-isolate-uncooperative-citizens-secret-corona-facility
https://calgaryherald.com/news/local-news/abuse-harassment-and-outright-disrespect-family-forced-off-westjet-flight-for-not-masking-their-19-month-old
https://globalnews.ca/video/7323319/dr-bonnie-henry-orders-bars-nightclubs-and-banquet-halls-to-shut-down-again/
https://globalnews.ca/news/7322698/covid-19-bc-nightclubs-banquet-halls-ordered-closed-again/
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-health-coronavirus-sweden-strategy/positive-covid-tests-in-no-lockdown-sweden-hit-lowest-rate-since-pandemic-began-idUSKBN25Z2TM?utm_source=reddit.com
https://www.zerohedge.com/medical/sweden-close-victory-over-coronavirus-never-had-lockdown-or-mask-mandate
https://twitter.com/DanDicksPFT/status/1300985708337790978/photo/1
https://theweek.com/speedreads/936551/more-than-half-households-4-largest-cities-struggled-financially-during-pandemic-poll-shows
I’M EXEMPT FROM WEARING A MASK BECAUSE I IDENTIFY AS A TWO YEAR OLD…I’M NOT JOKING!!!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/NMOXYpv3xJ6j/
https://pressfortruth.ca/donate/
Stay Up To Date With Dan Dicks of Press For Truth HERE ➜ https://pressfortruth.ca/press-for-truth-banned-on-youtube/
SUBSCRIBE:
BITCHUTE ➜ https://www.bitchute.com/pressfortruth/
LBRY ➜ https://lbry.tv/@PressForTruth
FLOTE ➜ https://flote.app/DanDicksPFT
DLIVE ➜ https://dlive.tv/PressForTruth
HIVE ➜ https://hive.blog/@pressfortruth
MINDS ➜ https://www.minds.com/pressfortruth
SUPPORT:
PATREON ➜ https://www.patreon.com/PressForTruth
SUBSCRIBESTAR ➜ https://www.subscribestar.com/pressfortruth
DONATE via Paypal ➜ https://www.paypal.me/PressforTruth
GoGetFunding ➜ https://goget.fund/2UBhENH
Or you can send an e-transfer to [email protected]
FOLLOW:
PARLER ➜ https://parler.com/profile/DanDicksPFT/posts
INSTAGRAM ➜ http://instagram.com/dandickspft
TWITTER ➜ http://twitter.com/#!/DanDicksPFT
➜ https://twitter.com/PressForTruth
STEEMIT ➜ https://steemit.com/@pressfortruth
DTUBE ➜ https://d.tube/#!/c/pressfortruth
GAB ➜ https://gab.ai/PressForTruth
POCKETNET➜ https://tinyurl.com/yyju6yg8