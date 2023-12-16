Create New Account
Horrifying Moments! How Russia loses 860 Troops, Three Tanks in Single Day
High Hopes
Published Yesterday

US Military News


Dec 15, 2023


Today, we embark on an in-depth exploration of the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Recent revelations from Ukraine's General Staff have provided crucial insights into the intensifying losses faced by Russian troops and equipment.


Join us as we navigate through the intricate web of statistics, the impact of inclement weather conditions, and the complex geopolitical dynamics that are shaping this multifaceted conflict.


The update from Ukraine paints a grim picture of the losses suffered by Russian forces. In a single day, 860 troops and three tanks were lost, bringing the cumulative combat losses to a staggering 326,400 troops and 5,523 tanks since the conflict's inception in February 2022.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Kz_OhyySj5s

