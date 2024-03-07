Create New Account
Stop Interfering, or else...': Putin Threatens Biden; Summons U.S. Envoy Amid Rising Tensions
Published 18 hours ago
Fresh tensions erupted between Russia and the U.S. amid the ongoing war in Ukraine. The Russian Foreign Ministry summoned U.S. Ambassador to Russia Lynne Tracy. Russia accused the U.S. of funding three "anti-Russia" non-profit groups. Moscow alleged that these "undesirable" groups were promoting anti-Russian programs.

