Stop Interfering, or else...': Putin Threatens Biden; Summons U.S. Envoy Amid Rising Tensions
158 views
•
Published 18 hours ago
•
Fresh tensions erupted between Russia and the U.S. amid the ongoing war in Ukraine. The Russian Foreign Ministry summoned U.S. Ambassador to Russia Lynne Tracy. Russia accused the U.S. of funding three "anti-Russia" non-profit groups. Moscow alleged that these "undesirable" groups were promoting anti-Russian programs.
Keywords
politicsdeceptioncrimejesuspropagandaisraeljewsmusicwarnwoartgreat reset
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos