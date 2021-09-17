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DNA Alteration - They Can Own You
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494 views • September 17, 2021
They have been genetically experimenting for longer than you know and their next experiment is with you. Once your DNA has been altered it is passed on to your children. But now only that, because they created something outside of nature, it now can be patented and belongs to them, Not You!
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