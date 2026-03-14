Eternal Return Playthrough Episode 2: Boiler Room and Blood Sprawl Run

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Available on Steam for Linux/Mac/PC: https://store.steampowered.com/app/528010/Eternal_Return/
Pathless Games developer Lander Solon continues his playthrough of Eternal Return joined by his friend Beau, voice actress in Hollow Knight: Silk Song.
How to Defeat The Boiler Mini-Boss: 1:14:14
How to Defeat Man of Rebelling Flesh Boss: 1:04:30
Link to the next episode: https://www.brighteon.com/4bb155cc-a169-4e3c-af9b-e0a6c854fd5c
Or Login to view the full playlist: https://www.brighteon.com/watch/11a2733e-3fcd-47e6-ae4d-c2bc77d43a7f?index=1