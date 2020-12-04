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Stand and Deliver: Performed by Eric Clapton, Written by Van Morrison
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182 views • December 04, 2020
Stand and Deliver, written by Van Morrison and performed by Eric Clapton was released today on YouTube.
Proceeds will go to Morrison's Lockdown Financial Hardship Fund, which assists musicians facing difficulties as a result of the coronavirus and resulting lockdown measures.
Stand and Deliver is available for download and streaming from iTunes, Amazon Music, Deezer and all other outlets from Dec. 4.
As a service to protect & share the truth, this video is mirrored here from Eric Clapton YouTube channel.
All credit, along with our sincere thanks, goes to the original source of this video. Find & support their work here:
Eric Clapton YouTube channel
https://www.youtube.com/user/ericclapton
Van Morrison YouTube channel:
https://www.youtube.com/user/vanmorrisonofficial
Original title:Stand and Deliver
This video was originally found at Eric Clapton YouTube channel, uploaded on December 4, 2020. It was deleted from YouTube on the same day.
Here is the original link:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d0cCJMrNZa8
Proceeds will go to Morrison's Lockdown Financial Hardship Fund, which assists musicians facing difficulties as a result of the coronavirus and resulting lockdown measures.
Stand and Deliver is available for download and streaming from iTunes, Amazon Music, Deezer and all other outlets from Dec. 4.
As a service to protect & share the truth, this video is mirrored here from Eric Clapton YouTube channel.
All credit, along with our sincere thanks, goes to the original source of this video. Find & support their work here:
Eric Clapton YouTube channel
https://www.youtube.com/user/ericclapton
Van Morrison YouTube channel:
https://www.youtube.com/user/vanmorrisonofficial
Original title:Stand and Deliver
This video was originally found at Eric Clapton YouTube channel, uploaded on December 4, 2020. It was deleted from YouTube on the same day.
Here is the original link:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d0cCJMrNZa8
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