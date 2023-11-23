Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Fmr FBI Agent Gilliam: Israel's Hostage Deal With Hamas May Cause More Problems
channel image
GalacticStorm
2177 Subscribers
Shop now
20 views
Published 20 hours ago

Fmr FBI Agent Gilliam: Israel's Hostage Deal With Hamas May Cause More Problems


Jonathan Gilliam: "when you make bargains with bad guys to get hostages and they still have more hostages, you may actually be causing more problems because you're losing leverage on the enemy."


Keywords
palestiniansgazaisrealdeclaration of warhamas attackhostage negotiations

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket