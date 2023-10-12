BIBLICALLY WHAT'S GOING ON RIGHT NOW!

THIS IS BIBLICAL PROPHECY UNFOLDING RIGHT BEFORE OUR VERY EYES NOW. OF COURSE, EACH PERSON HAS HIS OWN VIEWS ON THE MATTER. I BELIEVE WE ARE IN THE END TIMES AND IN FACT THE TRIBULATION AS IT WERE. ONE THING NO ONE CAN DENY AND THAT IS! THE ENTIRE WORLD IS BURNING RIGHT NOW. THE SATANIC ELITE ARE THE CHEST PLAYERS AND HUMANS ARE THE PAWNS. THE ONLY WEAPON WE HAVE IS PRAYER AND IF OUR LIFE IS THREATENED WE HAVE THE RIGHT TO DEFEND OURSELVES TO THE DEATH IF NEED BE. YOU BETTER HAVE GUNS, AMMO, FOOD PREPS AND BY ALL MEANS PRAY TO ALMIGHTY GOD FOR PROTECTION. I BELIEVE SOMETHING HORRIFIC IS GOING TO HAPPEN AND THIS WILL SETOFF TRUE BELIEVERS BEING INSTANTLY TAKEN OUT OF THIS EVIL WORLD. THAT WILL USHER IN THE ANTI-MESSIAH AND SET FORTH THE MOST HORRIFIC ERA IN THE HISTORY OF HUMANITY. WAKEUP NOW BECAUSE THE CLOCK IS TICKING...