New Food - EAT Plastics

Don't want to eat bugs, humans (pushing cannibalisms), fake meat, fake fish, fake milk, well you can eat plastic. What is the real goal of the Pope's comments about a one world government. Why did NZ want to tax cows for farts when synthetic milk and meat are coming to fruition. Why are kids dumping milk at grocery stores. What is Darpa up to so you can eat plastics.
You can watch this video and others in full on our website: https://sjwellfire.com/.Chat with us on Gab: https://gab.com/sjwellfire.
If you appreciate our videos, please consider supporting us financially: https://sjwellfire.com/support/.
Book: https://sjwellfire.com/seal-one-has-opened-book/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.