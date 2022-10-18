Create New Account
New Food - EAT Plastics
SJWellFire: Final Days Report
Don't want to eat bugs, humans (pushing cannibalisms), fake meat, fake fish, fake milk, well you can eat plastic.    What is the real goal of the Pope's comments about a one  world government.   Why did NZ want to tax cows for farts when synthetic milk and meat are coming to fruition.   Why are kids dumping milk at grocery stores.    What is Darpa up to so you can eat plastics.    

fake meat, synthetic food, eat bugs, fake fish, eat plastic, fake milk

