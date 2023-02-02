Create New Account
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published 14 days ago |

Vladimir Zhirinovsky was a rather interesting Russian politician, who entered the political scene in 1992 and remained very active up until he passed away in April of 2022. He was known for being very outspoken, passionate, and for behaving oddly at times: once he threw a glass of orange juice at his debate opponent on live TV. Zhirinovsky often spoke of things that people laughed at. His crazy ideas seemed to be so far out there that he was viewed by many as a clown. However, a lot of his seemingly insane statements are no longer laughable, as they have been coming true. Can you spot Petro Poroshenko?



russiaukrainesmo

