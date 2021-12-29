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...a mediocre habit - "Dirty Old Town" - Music [Pogues cover]
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20 views • December 29, 2021
Psychedelic acid rock cover of The Pogues by ...a mediocre habit
Download the song here: https://amediocrehabit1.bandcamp.com/track/dirty-old-town
Look for A Mediocre Habit on any online music store or streaming service!!!
Evan MacAdams - singer/guitar
Troy Reif - lead guitar
Ed Toal - bass/vocals
Download the song here: https://amediocrehabit1.bandcamp.com/track/dirty-old-town
Look for A Mediocre Habit on any online music store or streaming service!!!
Evan MacAdams - singer/guitar
Troy Reif - lead guitar
Ed Toal - bass/vocals
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