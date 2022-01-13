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Hunter Biden's 'close friend' arrested for high treason
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674 views • January 13, 2022
A "close friend" of Joe Biden's son Hunter has been arrested in Kazakhstan on the charge of high treason.
By the way, Putin had nothing to do with that, and it wasn't to help America. Not a bit.
By the way, Putin had nothing to do with that, and it wasn't to help America. Not a bit.
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