Brighteon Broadcast News, Nov 20, 2023 - Trump will be President in 2025 - and will transform America into a POLICE STATE after ANTIFA+JIHAD in America

0:00 Intro

30:33 Iran

1:00:19 Interview with Steve Quayle





- You are living in a Truman Show scripted political drama

- The Biden script has run its course

- To prevent an uprising or civil war, the establishment will allow #Trump to return

- Trump is pro-pharma, pro-Federal Reserve, pro-Israel and pro-war

- He promises to launch military-run concentration camps to round up illegals

- Once Trump wins, expect Antifa + Intifada (Jihadi) uprisings and domestic #terrorism

- Trump will react by turning America into a lockdown police state

- No travel without heavy security

- Houthi rebels seize "Galaxy Leader" cargo ship in the Red Sea

- More ships with ties to Israel will be seized

- Confirmed: #Israeli helicopter gunships shot and killed hundreds of Israeli civilians on Oct. 7th

- Haaretz published the confirmation, then scrubbed the paragraph later

- Israeli pilots were told to kill anything that moved

- #Iran unveils new hypersonic missile with hyperglide vehicles that go Mach 20+

- There is no question that Iran has nuclear weapons which can reach Israel

- Full interview with Steve Quayle





