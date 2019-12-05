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THE SAVAGE NATION PODCAST - 12/03/19 MICHAEL SAVAGE
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22 views • December 05, 2019
12/03/2019 - "Will Impeachment Cause a Rise of Anti-Semitism in the Country?"
On Today's Show:
There is vile anti-semitism surrounding the impeachment proceeding and it is being riled up by anti-semites in this country because of the Jewish names affiliated with it-- Schiff, Nadler, Zelensky, Goldman…the list goes on.
But this is not about Jews at all. It is not about religion but politics, and like minded groups acting together. And in the same way, a deep state is using Jews to do their dirty work, knowing that they will be the ones to suffer the consequences.
Thanks for watching. Hit the Subscribe button to be notified when the latest show posts here.
MichaelSavage.com
Mike's latest Book "A Savage Life"
Problems, Issues, Corrections, Suggestions
Email: [email protected]
On Today's Show:
There is vile anti-semitism surrounding the impeachment proceeding and it is being riled up by anti-semites in this country because of the Jewish names affiliated with it-- Schiff, Nadler, Zelensky, Goldman…the list goes on.
But this is not about Jews at all. It is not about religion but politics, and like minded groups acting together. And in the same way, a deep state is using Jews to do their dirty work, knowing that they will be the ones to suffer the consequences.
Thanks for watching. Hit the Subscribe button to be notified when the latest show posts here.
MichaelSavage.com
Mike's latest Book "A Savage Life"
Problems, Issues, Corrections, Suggestions
Email: [email protected]
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