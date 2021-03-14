Convention Of 34 States, Seeks To Take Back Power From Washington, And Return It To Each State and The Sovereign Citizens Of America

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Federalism is about each state being sovereign, and the federal government being assigned a limited amount of power to HELP the whole. Many of the later amendments have been ratified to give Washington near total control over our citizens. It's time to take the state and individual sovereignty back and give it to freedom loving people.