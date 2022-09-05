Here`s why 50 nations pour Trillion$ of our money into Antarctica

Because they (CIA) know where Earth will be habitable in 2040.

Every ~12,000 years (and many ~6000 year half-cycles between) there is a major cold event on earth. There is also a magnetic excursion, usually major volcanoes as well, and considerable biosphere stress. This is NOT doomsday, but it is very, VERY bad - especially when the sun releases the crescendo.



Safe Zones, Animal Anomalies, Primary Risks Ben Davidson`s Disaster series



Douglas Vogt, VERY THOUROGH (don't hurt your head) Daily mourning updates with Ben Davidson, (for now)

