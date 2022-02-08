MICHIGAN/WINDSOR BRIDGES BLOCKED: THE HONK CLASHES!

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The bridges between Michigan and Windsor have been blocked. Also, the side routes to get around have been too. It seems the honking needs to continue until morale improves! AAAAAAAAAH HAHAHA! Embrace the madness!
Support here, cheers (I want to get on the road for IRL journalism...asking the creators and masons what they are doing live on stream...its a bike fund...I havent failed any of you yet!):
https://streamelements.com/plazmastream/tip
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/plazma
ETH: 0x7Da71cD9B44C1987a53B5832cd0dAdaF1fFF1801
Come join me on Odysee, I stream most weekends/days. Chat, HD videos and no Censorship.
Come ask a question or hang out, if I have an answer to any question, I will answer or find out, your own personal scientist:
https://odysee.com/$/invite/@Plazma:9
Tune in to my streams! You will be happy you did! (I cover a lot I dont in videos!).