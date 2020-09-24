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Candace Owens - Black Lives Matter is a Marxist Terrorist Organization
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23 views • September 24, 2020
Candace Owens on her book tour Black Out discusses the radical left. They are Marxists, Communists, Enemies of America and God
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Please help keep us afloat. https://www.online-ministries.org/donate/
Also see these Videos
Lesbian Witches are Running Black Lives Matter https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/5b3a0c59-12de-4613-a7d3-c5f9fa954f7f
G Edward Griffin on the Communist Take Over of America https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/b1762621-4919-4e81-aa93-96d3f2aba9e1
Please help keep us afloat. https://www.online-ministries.org/donate/
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