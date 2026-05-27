The End Of The HR Department?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Are the days numbered for Human Resources departments?
Grievance is out; performance is in.
Pretty much everything corporate HR does is catastrophic to performance and employee motivation.
HR will not go without a fight.
But corporate boards have a legal duty to maximize shareholder returns.
So far, it’s just the companies with stock crashes or Elon Musk taking over.
Every other corporation is one shareholder lawsuit away from flushing the entire HR parasite.
Peter St Onge, Ph.D. (27 May 2026)