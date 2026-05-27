The End Of The HR Department?

Are the days numbered for Human Resources departments?

Grievance is out; performance is in.

Pretty much everything corporate HR does is catastrophic to performance and employee motivation.

HR will not go without a fight.

But corporate boards have a legal duty to maximize shareholder returns.

So far, it’s just the companies with stock crashes or Elon Musk taking over.

Every other corporation is one shareholder lawsuit away from flushing the entire HR parasite.





Peter St Onge, Ph.D. (27 May 2026)

https://youtu.be/0H5Q_fr9Cg0