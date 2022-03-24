X22 REPORT - Without A Shield The [DS] Is Left Vulnerable, Nobody Walks Away From This

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Without A Shield The [DS] Is Left Vulnerable, Nobody Walks Away From This
The [DS] is now being stripped of their shield, they are now vulnerable. Judge Jackson is destroying herself during the Senate questioning, this will not end well for her or Biden. People must see the transparent evidence, only through blind justices can bring the people together. In the end nobody walks away from this. The [DS] has run out of time.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.