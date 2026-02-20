© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
CTP (20260220 VidExcl) SCOTUS IEEPA Good Bad Ugly Fully Examined Left Loses Again BTS Video - How NORTON V SHELBY Precedence may come back into play despite Roberts' flip-flop from his #obaMAOcare TAX Ruling in the IEEPA Ruling. Indeed there is GOOD (below the surface) BAD and (Roberts flipflopping) UGLY of today's SCOTUS Ruling.