Bluegrass Gospel Fiddle LIVE SHaDoWCa7 and Family

My apologies for the less-than-perfect audio quality of this video. A sweet friend of mine recorded it live with her phone, so I decided to post it on my site to let you know why I'm not uploading new songs. I have been kept busy performing live with my family, so I haven't had enough time to record special songs for you all, BUT I'm sure this will change in the future, so please be patient with me!

I love you all, and I can't wait to upload the songs I have promised you! It's all in God's hands!

💖May God bless you all! 💖

