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Medical Martial Law is Coming,, UNITE ẂE NEED TO STOP THIS, THECROWHOUSE
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40 views • July 12, 2021
Medical Martial Law is Coming,,UNITE ẂE NEED TO STOP THIS , THECROWHOUSE
http://thecrowhouse.com
BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/TheCrowhouse/
LBRY:
https://lbry.tv/@thecrowhouse:2
"Jesus... What Happened To Us?" by Five Times August (end clip)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/OAfg6DQdfYjC/
Amazing Polly - Magnetic Nanomaterials in the Injections, Masks & Swabs
https://www.bitchute.com/video/GMtUZfHuQNlL/
Sydney's Covid exposure sites take another jump ALL over the city
https://www.msn.com/en-au/news/australia/sydney-s-covid-exposure-sites-take-another-jump-all-over-the-city/ar-AALZzU8?ocid=msedgntp
Lockdown having a ‘massive’ impact on Sydney businesses
https://www.msn.com/en-au/news/other/lockdown-having-a-massive-impact-on-sydney-businesses/ar-AAM0v71?ocid=msedgntp
‘Things will get worse before they get better’ for Sydneysiders in lockdown
https://www.msn.com/en-au/news/other/things-will-get-worse-before-they-get-better-for-sydneysiders-in-lockdown/ar-AALYTY7?ocid=msedgntp
Sydney lockdown to extend beyond August, top doctor predicts
https://www.msn.com/en-au/news/sydney/sydney-lockdown-to-extend-beyond-august-top-doctor-predicts/ar-AALYkZV?ocid=msedgntp
All employers and employees in Fiji including civil servants must be vaccinated as a condition of their employment – PM
https://www.fijivillage.com/news/All-employers-and-employees-in-Fiji-including-civil-servants-must-be-vaccinated-as-a-condition-of-their-employment--PM-8x4fr5/
Elderly Sydney woman dies of COVID-19 hours after testing positive
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7IXj0z61Rys
Oregon may use National Guard for door-to-door COVID questions
https://www.wnd.com/2021/07/oregon-use-national-guard-door-door-covid-questions/
Tiptoe to Tyranny Movie:
https://tiptoemovie.com/
Vaccine Choice Canada
This resource page contains hundreds of research and reference links:
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/links/general-links/
http://thecrowhouse.com
BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/TheCrowhouse/
LBRY:
https://lbry.tv/@thecrowhouse:2
"Jesus... What Happened To Us?" by Five Times August (end clip)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/OAfg6DQdfYjC/
Amazing Polly - Magnetic Nanomaterials in the Injections, Masks & Swabs
https://www.bitchute.com/video/GMtUZfHuQNlL/
Sydney's Covid exposure sites take another jump ALL over the city
https://www.msn.com/en-au/news/australia/sydney-s-covid-exposure-sites-take-another-jump-all-over-the-city/ar-AALZzU8?ocid=msedgntp
Lockdown having a ‘massive’ impact on Sydney businesses
https://www.msn.com/en-au/news/other/lockdown-having-a-massive-impact-on-sydney-businesses/ar-AAM0v71?ocid=msedgntp
‘Things will get worse before they get better’ for Sydneysiders in lockdown
https://www.msn.com/en-au/news/other/things-will-get-worse-before-they-get-better-for-sydneysiders-in-lockdown/ar-AALYTY7?ocid=msedgntp
Sydney lockdown to extend beyond August, top doctor predicts
https://www.msn.com/en-au/news/sydney/sydney-lockdown-to-extend-beyond-august-top-doctor-predicts/ar-AALYkZV?ocid=msedgntp
All employers and employees in Fiji including civil servants must be vaccinated as a condition of their employment – PM
https://www.fijivillage.com/news/All-employers-and-employees-in-Fiji-including-civil-servants-must-be-vaccinated-as-a-condition-of-their-employment--PM-8x4fr5/
Elderly Sydney woman dies of COVID-19 hours after testing positive
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7IXj0z61Rys
Oregon may use National Guard for door-to-door COVID questions
https://www.wnd.com/2021/07/oregon-use-national-guard-door-door-covid-questions/
Tiptoe to Tyranny Movie:
https://tiptoemovie.com/
Vaccine Choice Canada
This resource page contains hundreds of research and reference links:
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/links/general-links/
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