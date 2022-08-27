Russian Defense Ministry Report on the Progress of the Special Military Operation in Ukraine - 13:00, August 27, 2022 - Eng Full Text

part 1 and part 2 below

Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation in Ukraine

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation in Ukraine.

As a result of Allied Forces' successful actions in Kharkov direction near Vernopol'e and Krasnopol'e, the losses of 30th Mechanized and 95th Airborne Assault Brigades of AFU amounted to over 200 servicemen.

Units of 46th Airmobile Brigade of AFU have been defeated near Lozovoye, Kherson Region, after another attempt to stealthily cross the Ingulets River. The enemy suffered losses of over 130 fighters and 10 pieces of military equipment.

As a result of operational and tactical aviation strikes by the Russian Aerospace Forces against the combat positions of the units of 107th battalion of 63rd Mechanized Brigade of AFU near Kvitnevoye, Nikolaev Region, over 40 per cent of the unit's personnel have been destroyed.

As a result of high-precision strikes by the Russian Aerospace Forces against 14th AFU Mechanized Brigade's temporary deployment point, up to 100 nationalists, 3 Grad MLRS combat vehicles and over 10 vehicles and armoured vehicles have been destroyed Dergachi, Kharkov Region.

Operational-tactical and army aviation, missile troops and artillery strikes continue against military facilities in Ukraine.

7 AFU command posts of 102nd Brigade of Territorial Defence of AFU near Chervonoye in Zaporozhye Region, Kraken nationalist formation near Kharkov have been hit, as well as 37 artillery units, 142 areas of manpower and military equipment concentration.

6 missile and artillery weapons and ammunition depots near Seversk, Soledar, Kodema in Donetsk People's Republic, Chervonyi Yar in Nikolaev Region and Novovorontsovka in Kherson Region have been destroyed.

High-precision ground-based weapons near Preobrazhenka, Dniepropetrovsk Region, have destroyed a large ammunition depot belonging to 44th Artillery Brigade of AFU with US-made HIMARS multiple-launch rocket systems and shells for US-made M777 howitzers.

As part of counter-battery warfare, 4 platoons of Grad multiple-launch rocket systems have been suppressed near Paraskoviyivka, Adamovka, Zvanovka in Donetsk People's Republic and Barmashovo in Nikolaev Region, and 3 platoons of Gvozdika self-propelled artillery systems near Konstantinovka, Privol'e of Donetsk People's Republic and Visunsk in Nikolav Region.

3 platoons of Giatsint-B howitzers have been also suppressed at firing positions near Orekhovo, Vesyoloye and Nikolaevka in Donetsk People's Republic.

Russian Aerospace Forces have shot down 1 Mig-29 aircraft of Ukrainian air force near Malinovka in Donetsk People's Republic. In addition, 1 Buk-M1 surface-to-air missile launcher have been destroyed near Grigorovka.

Russian air defence means have shot down 7 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles near Novogrigorovka in Donetsk People's Republic, Andreevka, Glinskoye, Babenkovo, Khudoyarovo, Borshchovka in Kharkov and Berdyansk in Zaporozhye Region.

In addition, 1 Tochka-U ballistic missile near Chernobaivka and 18 shells of US-made HIMARS multiple-launch rocket system have been intercepted near Naddnepryanskoye, Aleksandrovka, Solnechnoye, Skhidnoye in Kherson Region, as well as near Antonivskyi Bridge.

In total, 274 Ukrainian airplanes and 148 helicopters, 1,820 unmanned aerial vehicles, 370 anti-aircraft missile systems, 4,397 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 822 multiple launch rocket systems, 3,348 field artillery and mortars, as well as 5,084 units of special military vehicles were destroyed during the operation.

Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation in Ukraine (Part 2)

Kiev regime continues acts of "nuclear terrorism" at Zaporozhye nuclear power plant.

Over the past 24 hours, artillery units of the Ukrainian armed forces shelled the station's territory three times.

A total of 17 shells were fired, 4 of which hit the roof of Special Building No 1, where 168 assemblies of US WestingHouse nuclear fuel are stored. 10 more shells exploded 30 metres from the dry storage facility for spent nuclear fuel and 3 more exploded near Special Building No 2, which houses TVEL's fresh nuclear fuel storage unit and solid radioactive waste storage facility.

Ukrainian artillery shelling of the nuclear power plant was carried out from Marganets area in Dniepropetrovsk Region. In course of counter-battery warfare in the area, 1 American M777 howitzer was discovered and destroyed.

Radiation situation at Zaporozhye NPP remains normal. The technical condition of the nuclear power plant is monitored and maintained by staff technicians.

Russian specialised military formation is guarding the outer perimeter of the station. There are no heavy weapons in the vicinity of the nuclear plant.