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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 0277 - Trisha Lynne Babcock - Another report on resentencing of her killer
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21 views • April 02, 2021
Report on the resentencing of Demarco Harris who, at 12, shot and killed Trisha Lynne Babcock.
Trisha was sitting in a parked car, when Harris walked up to the car with a gun and demanded items and money. When she failed to comply, a struggle ensued and she was shot once in the chest. She died at the hospital.
Trisha was sitting in a parked car, when Harris walked up to the car with a gun and demanded items and money. When she failed to comply, a struggle ensued and she was shot once in the chest. She died at the hospital.
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