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Medical Mandates Akin To 80’s HIV Hysteria
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41 views • November 05, 2021
I look forward to your reaction in the comments section. 💬 Share this vid link on your social media 🔗 Examples of peak HIV hysteria from the 80s shows history is repeating regarding c19 lockdowns along with mask/jab mandates. See Full Video On My Channels at Locals, Bitchute, Rumble & Odysee
📬 At https://jeff4justiceweb.wixsite.com/jeff4justice you can sign up for the Jeff 4 Justice email list.
💻 At https://jeff4justiceweb.wixsite.com/jeff4justice/links you can find a list of all of the social media platforms I’m at.
Thank you for watching.
Keywords:
Jeff 4 Justice, jeff4justice, Unvaccinated, I Will Not Comply, Right To Try, IWillNotComply, RightToTry, mandates, vaccine mandates
#Jeff4Justice
#Unvaccinated
#IWillNotComply
#RightToTry
#mandates
#vaccinemandates
📬 At https://jeff4justiceweb.wixsite.com/jeff4justice you can sign up for the Jeff 4 Justice email list.
💻 At https://jeff4justiceweb.wixsite.com/jeff4justice/links you can find a list of all of the social media platforms I’m at.
Thank you for watching.
Keywords:
Jeff 4 Justice, jeff4justice, Unvaccinated, I Will Not Comply, Right To Try, IWillNotComply, RightToTry, mandates, vaccine mandates
#Jeff4Justice
#Unvaccinated
#IWillNotComply
#RightToTry
#mandates
#vaccinemandates
Keywords
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