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Above is the Key To Below
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0 view • July 20, 2021
In this video, Rocky shares his reason for addressing church issues in his usual straightforward manner, using a lucid dream he had many years ago about a "widow's peak". He discusses the importance of dealing with issues from a heavenly first perspective & how the Christian culture of today has trapped itself by forgetting this foundational teaching of Jesus!
Scriptures: Matthew 6:10
Links:
- Trading View: https://www.tradingview.com/chart/bu9k8COg/
- Crypto-Christianity definition: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Crypto-Christianity
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Rocky Veach's “OnCall” program is an online, alternative church experience that focuses on helping believers actually “be the Church”. Learn more at https://rockyveach.org/oncall-alternative-church/
Find us on these channels:
Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/OnCall
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/OnCallAltChurch
Twitter - https://twitter.com/rockyveach
YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCJ8pciCNEciG00tT37lsdfg
Telegram - https://t.me/oncallchurch
Scriptures: Matthew 6:10
Links:
- Trading View: https://www.tradingview.com/chart/bu9k8COg/
- Crypto-Christianity definition: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Crypto-Christianity
--------------------------------------------------
Rocky Veach's “OnCall” program is an online, alternative church experience that focuses on helping believers actually “be the Church”. Learn more at https://rockyveach.org/oncall-alternative-church/
Find us on these channels:
Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/OnCall
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/OnCallAltChurch
Twitter - https://twitter.com/rockyveach
YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCJ8pciCNEciG00tT37lsdfg
Telegram - https://t.me/oncallchurch
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