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Being African in Nazi Germany - Interview with Esther Anumu Fordham
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43 views • November 14, 2020
Esther Anumu Fordham lived under the Hitler regime during the reign of Nazi Germany. She tells her account of what that was like being African and living in Nazi Germany in a time when European Jews, whom were white, were rounded up in mass and executed.
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