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Oh Dr. Fraudski
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100 views • May 16, 2021
Enjoy this for its comedic value and please forgive the ridiculous lack of musical talent. Fictional characters like the one described in this song give us something to think about when we see similarities manifest in real life, art reflects life and teaches us what to watch out for. What would you do about Dr. fraudski if he manifested in your reality?
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